Dear Editor: Over the years, I've witnessed many a political leader from both parties who have served in the House, the Senate or the presidency. While some of them I didn't particularly like or agree with, I was taught to respect the office, if not the man. Donald Trump's latest tirade has reached the lowest of levels and I can no longer respect either.
The office of the presidency requires and demands a certain level of decorum, civility and dignity. Trump has shown (time and again) he possesses NONE of these "presidential qualities." He is a Bozo-haired buffoon and is a disgrace to the office, the nation and us, its people.
If I had wanted to have a redneck, backwoods, vulgar, uncouth, slack-jawed yokel for my president, I would have written Larry the Cable Guy's name in on my ballot.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
