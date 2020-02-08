Roger Johnson: Trump is the ringleader of the GOP circus

Dear Editor: I sure hope the ZOR Shrine Circus draws a nice crowd coming to Madison again this year. Myself? I won't be attending. I instead took in Trump's State of the Union address the other night.
Clowns, trained animals performing tricks for the audience, etc., etc. — quite the three-ring circus. I almost thought PETA would be there protesting the mistreatment of these Republican circus elephants, being led around by their trunks, all in a line, blindly following "the leader."
I also saw Trump's "trained seals," standing on end and all barking on cue, vigorously flapping their flippers together at "The Ringmaster's" commands. Too bad they can't balance the federal budget as well as real seals balance balls on the ends of their noses.
What was that line by P.T. Barnum? "You can fool all of the people some of the time, and you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you can't fool all of the people all of the time."
Quite the show — but certainly NOT what Trump would have us believe, "The Greatest Show on Earth."
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
