Dear Editor: I'm sure glad that President Trump finally clarified and set straight the "fake news" contained in our U.S.history books — namely not reporting the seizing of airports and airplanes during the Revolutionary War (a.k.a. The War of 1812).
And we also were falsely taught that George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River in boats to defeat the Hessian mercenaries, when in fact he actually lead a squadron of B-52 bombers to bomb them into submission and their surrender at Fort McHenry!
Thank you, President Trump for your "enlightening" U.S. history lesson!
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
