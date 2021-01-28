Roger Johnson: Overturn the Packers' loss

Dear Editor: Can you believe it — the Packers actually WON the game against Tampa Bay!
But, their victory was STOLEN from them. I demand a recount of the points scored — several times. There were too many errors that can't be ignored.
The game was "rigged." The game was "stolen." The game was "fixed." I'm going to ask the courts to change the final score; if they won't, I'm asking the NFL commissioner to "find" more points for the Packers. Clearly "collusion" among the refs, the announcers, the fans and even the cheerleaders!
The game results MUST be ignored and overturned. The Pack MUST play in the Super Bowl. I DEMAND it!
If Tampa Bay's FAKE victory is allowed to stand, perhaps "patriotic" Packer fans should storm Lambeau Field and wreak havoc on the place. Isn't THIS the way to get what we want? It's the American way!
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
