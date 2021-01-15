Roger Johnson: Our 'law and order' president incited Capitol riot

Dear Editor:
Jan. 9 was "National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day."
Gotta wonder if the irony is lost on our "law and order" president (and his cult members) whose inciting a riot and insurrection directly led to the brutal beating death of a Capitol police officer? Such actions are shameful and INEXCUSABLE.
My heart goes out to the officer's family and friends. I also wonder if President Trump has likewise extended his personal heartfelt sympathies to them, I sincerely doubt it.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
