Roger Johnson: Non-essential state employees should take furloughs

Dear Editor: As I recall, when times were tough and state revenues were down, Gov. Jim Doyle instituted mandatory furlough days for state employees (not so affectionately known as "Doyle Days").

The purpose was to help alleviate the budget shortfalls and spread around the pain; in other words, the burden shouldn't fall on some while others continued without consequence.

Now that the coronavirus has devastated many lives of so many Wisconsin residents (and corresponding losses in sales, income and fuel taxes), perhaps it's time for Gov. Evers to exert his executive muscle and have non-essential state workers participate in the sacrifice — and have them take any number of unpaid days off. It would help with "social distancing" as well as cushion the blow of a projected state shortfall.

The politicians freely declare, "We're all in this together." Time for them (Evers, Vos, Fitzgerald, etc.) to step up and put their (or rather, OUR money) where their mouths are.

Roger Johnson

Prairie du Sac

