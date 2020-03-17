Roger Johnson: No matter what, the president will be a cranky old man

Dear Editor: Donald Trump. Bernie Sanders. Joe Biden. All old coots, all cranky old white men, all trying to be president,
All angry at the world, all old fogies who insult, criticize, argue and want to fight with anyone and everyone who disagrees with them.
Hell, if I wanted to see some angry old geezer spouting off about everything under the sun, all I have to do is just look in the mirror each morning.
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
