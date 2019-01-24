Dear Editor: Well, I see that Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes wasted no time in weighing in and public denouncing that (as he described it) "mob" of young, white, Catholic high school students in Washington, D.C., allegedly "surrounding and mocking" that Native American war vet.
But, like so many politicians, he just couldn't wait to let the FACTS come out before unleashing his own biases (anti-white? anti-Catholic?, etc.?). And, absolutely NO commentary on the Black Hebrew Israelite group (hurling incendiary insults and vulgarities) that incited the incident in the first place? Hmmm. Perhaps Mr. Barnes should take a close look in the mirror, as his own bias is showing.
Perhaps he should first learn what many politicians fail to: "Sit down, shut up, keep quiet, listen, learn and get the facts BEFORE speaking out."
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.