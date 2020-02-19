Roger Johnson: Joe McCarthy has nothing on UW-Madison

Dear Editor: Old Joe McCarthy has NOTHING on UW-Madison!
They forced out a long-standing, outstanding employee for the ONE utterance of a banned word, even if no one has complained!
Yes, the repressive, politically correct, left wack-jobs are alive and well at UW. What's next, book burning, hanging witches, Inquisition, etc.? Maybe tie Helland up, throw him into Lake Mendota and see if he rises or sinks — a sure way to eradicate "evil." Maybe just cut out his tongue?
We simply MUST protect our children…at all costs!
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
