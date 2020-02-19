Roger Johnson: Joe McCarthy has nothing on UW-Madison

Roger Johnson: Joe McCarthy has nothing on UW-Madison

Dear Editor: Old Joe McCarthy has NOTHING on UW-Madison!

They forced out a long-standing, outstanding employee for the ONE utterance of a banned word, even if no one has complained!

Yes, the repressive, politically correct, left wack-jobs are alive and well at UW. What's next, book burning, hanging witches, Inquisition, etc.? Maybe tie Helland up, throw him into Lake Mendota and see if he rises or sinks — a sure way to eradicate "evil." Maybe just cut out his tongue?

We simply MUST protect our children…at all costs!

Roger Johnson

Prairie du Sac

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics