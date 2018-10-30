Dear Editor: Hi! I'm "Re-elect Republican" your Wisconsin legislator and I'm here to ask you to vote me back into office. For the last eight years, our party has been in control of the Assembly, Senate and governor's office. I'm asking for your vote; now that an election is fast approaching, I've decided to FIGHT to improve our highways, give more aid to public schools and support health care for pre-existing conditions!
I promise to cut your taxes (and put everything on the "credit card" so when I'm out of office your kids and grandkids can pay the bill; I'll be long gone). My Democratic opponent will actually try to increase your taxes to pay for our deteriorating highways; don't they know the highways actually FIX THEMSELVES...for free? And health care — remember the phrase, "Heal thyself?" No problem! Sure, I drastically cut school aid, but its and election year, so NOW I support increasing the funding I had previously cut.
Vote for me; we've only been in office for the last eight years — and if voted back in, I promise we're only just beginning. You'll be sure to hear from me again, come next election!
Roger Johnson
Prairie du Sac
