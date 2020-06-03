Roger Johnson: Current generation has earned the name 'The Wimpiest Generation'

Dear Editor: For Memorial Day — a quick "refresher" course on sacrifices made by U.S. citizens during WWII:

- Purchasing of war bonds

- Rationing of meat, sugar, firewood, penicillin, gas, milk, butter, etc. through "Ration Books"

- Citizens encouraged to cut down on virtually everything that strained fuel resources, including taking long showers

- Scrap drives to collect rubber, cloth, paper and metal

- Home "Victory Gardens"

These "common efforts" in support of a nation at war (including the lives of men and women lost defending our freedom) truly earned them the title, "The GREATEST Generation."

Today, with the "great suffering" caused by the coronavirus pandemic (including such indignities as not being able to go to a shopping mall or hair salon, not quaffing beer in a bar, the stay-at-home mandates, asked to wear face masks in public places, missed athletic events, etc.) — the current generation may well be dubbed, "The Wimpiest Generation."

Roger Johnson

Prairie du Sac

