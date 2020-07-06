Roger Iwasaki: Zweifel is right — wear a mask

Dear Editor: Just came across Dave Zweifel's column, "Refusing to wear a mask isn't patriotic, it's just selfish." Totally agree — this is a no-brainer. I'm constantly reminded, astounded and disbelieve the actions and beliefs of some people on this planet. I'm afraid the 'selfish' may never understand the message you and most other Americans are trying to emphasize. Thanks for putting it out there.
Roger Iwasaki
Portland, Oregon
