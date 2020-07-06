Roger Iwasaki: Zweifel is right — wear a mask

Roger Iwasaki: Zweifel is right — wear a mask

Dear Editor: Just came across Dave Zweifel's column, "Refusing to wear a mask isn't patriotic, it's just selfish." Totally agree — this is a no-brainer. I'm constantly reminded, astounded and disbelieve the actions and beliefs of some people on this planet. I'm afraid the 'selfish' may never understand the message you and most other Americans are trying to emphasize. Thanks for putting it out there.

Roger Iwasaki

Portland, Oregon

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics