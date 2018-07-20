Dear Editor: Editor Paul Fanlund is correct about the Republicans, but what needs to happen is they need to remember their history. We are being led down the road to fascism. This "president" is doing everything he can to destroy our country and, honestly, is being clearly not a protector of our democracy.
The systematic deconstruction of every institution and the disrespectful actions towards our allies is treasonous. To anyone cares about the country he needs to go, now.
Those who cannot remember history are doomed to repeat it.
Roger Bunting
Edgerton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.