Roger Bunting: COVID-19 lays bare ills of capitalism run amok

Dear Editor: Shopko is a microcosm of the ills our country has suffered over the last 40-plus years. COVID-19 has laid bare all the ills of capitalism run amok. Our health care or lack of it, majority of people living paycheck to paycheck, homeless, hungry masses and a crazed narcissist in charge, the bill is now due.
I hope those who voted to "shake things up" are happy now. How's it working out for you?
Roger Bunting
Edgerton
