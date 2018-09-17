Dear Editor: I applaud the Cap Times for its extensive feature article on restorative justice. It is excellent in explaining the emphasis on restoring offenders to a crime-free life by holding them to accountability, by peacemaking circles that provide empathy and understanding, and by followup mentoring. Also in stressing the satisfaction that victims typically experience in the process.
However, as one who was a volunteer facilitator for the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Community Conferencing Program for more than 10 years, I feel you left out one important aspect of the role of victims and community peacemakers. That is that they explain the harm that the crime/offense has done to them as persons and to the community. That can be an eye-opening revelation to the offender that can help in his/her restoration. Otherwise, the offender can easily see his/her crime as only being an impersonal offense against the law/government
I share restorative justice coordinator Ron Johnson’s hope that the program will be expanded to all of Dane County and to include felonies.
Roger Brooks
Madison
