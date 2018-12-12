Dear Editor: Apparently the season of treats and tricks is not over.
We have been treated to services for the honorable and decent President the George H.W. Bush, who is being laid to rest in a Houston cemetery (not his body, but President Bush, according to many media reports) next to his widow and child, and at the same time being welcomed into heaven by them. That’s quite a trick!
We have also been treated to an election in which Tony Evers was elected governor, and Josh Kaul was elected attorney general by the people of Wisconsin, while at the same time seeing dishonorable Republicans undermining democratic principles by flouting the will of people in their indecent legislation. That’s quite a trick!
Roger Brooks
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.