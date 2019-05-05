Dear Editor: It's good to see an editorial naming names (the May 1 editorial on Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald) as these two characters need to be held to task. We the people, (hopefully voters), need to know what these two so-called leaders are up to. Gerrymandered districts or not, these clowns have to go. Keep up the good work.
Roger Baldwin
Holcombe
