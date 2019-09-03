Dear Editor: I have a couple of issues with Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column. It is never stated what constitutes an assault weapon in the article. I will have to assume a "military style assault weapon" refers to an AR-15, which is not "today's weapon of choice, routinely used to commit mass murders all over America." That distinction goes to handguns. While gun crimes today are problematic, comparing them to violent crimes from the '30s is ridiculous. A very clear component of that violence was Prohibition. Also, the end of Prohibition was 1933. The National Firearms Act was 1934. Quite a coincidence. Ironically, the NFA did remove machine guns from the hands of people who had a normal income, and would have kept them in the hands of the rich who could afford the $200 tax stamp. People like Al Capone for example. Although I don't think they would bother with it. The weapon of choice for the Prohibition-era gangster was their "pocket pistol" Also I feel the need to point out that civilian ownership wasn't banned in 1986. Anyone with the money and a clean criminal record can buy a fully automatic firearm as long as it was manufactured before 1986. So of course this would include the Thompson submachine gun or "Tommy gun" as the ignorant like to call it. The process to acquire a fully automatic weapon is a long complicated drawn out process but it's generally considered worth it for real enthusiasts. These may seem like trivial details but it is important to be a accurate when speaking on such an emotionally charged subject as firearms. Guns matter to a lot of people. Depending on who you ask they represent freedom, oppression, safety, hate, community, tyranny and liberation. We need to find a middle ground. Banning certain firearms is not it. All that does is punish the people who follow the rules.
Rocky Brashear
Cincinnati, Ohio
