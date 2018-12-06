Dear Editor: What part of "democracy" don’t Assembly and Senate Republicans understand?
My patriot ancestors who gave their lives for a country whose very principles the Republicans betray are spinning in their graves.
In wrath,
Robin R. Arnhold
Chippewa Falls
