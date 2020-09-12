Robin Mezera: Would you work for the person you're going to vote for?

Dear Editor: Going to make a two-piece yard sign. First sign will read, "Would you work for the person?" Second sign will read, "That you are going to vote for?"
Robin Mezera
Wauzeka
