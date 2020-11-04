Roberta Gassman: Madison Community Foundation provides lifeline to most vulnerable

Dear Editor: During these challenging COVID times, I thank the leaders and staff of the Madison Community Foundation, on whose Board of Governors I’m proud to serve, for their nimble work in providing a lifeline, with other dedicated community partners, to our region’s most vulnerable.
With rising cases, massive job losses, unprecedented food pantry demand, students and parents facing daunting technology pressures and cold weather ahead, the Community Foundation just made two significant $50,000 grants:
● With Dane County, other foundations and churches, MCF is supporting permanent outdoor structures and heaters so our food pantries, which serve tens of thousands annually — and 60% more now — can ensure safe outdoor food distribution, protected from the elements;
● With the Urban League of Greater Madison and support from the Evjue Foundation, MCF is helping to bring instructional support to parents so they can now help their children engage with technology-based learning.
These new grants supplement what MCF has already invested to address COVID this year — helping over 170 nonprofits successfully apply for $27 million in forgivable loans, feeding the elderly and assisting Overture Center and its resident companies with rent relief.
Thank you, MCF and its many generous donors — we’re in this together. Onward!
Roberta Gassman
Madison
