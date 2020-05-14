Robert Wahler: Wisconsin, take COVID-19 seriously

Dear Editor: Those of us outside your state look on in alarm at what is going on in Wisconsin. There seems to be widespread ignorance of how deadly this virus is. People like my wife, and myself, are at great risk of dying should this thing spread, and that is exactly what is likely should people go to bars and to work, in Wisconsin as we saw on TV just this morning. Take this virus seriously! You have to have a little imagination, but not too much, to see how badly this can go if we don't. In 1918, the worst was in September! People will die, and not just a few. It isn't Democrats raiding your freedoms, it is health experts trying to keep everyone — not just you — safe. Your freedoms will mean little if you are dead. There is a reason Jefferson put "life" in the Declaration of Independence first, and THEN "liberty" and the pursuit of happiness.
Robert Wahler
San Jose, California
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!