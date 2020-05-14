Robert Wahler: Wisconsin, take COVID-19 seriously

Dear Editor: Those of us outside your state look on in alarm at what is going on in Wisconsin. There seems to be widespread ignorance of how deadly this virus is. People like my wife, and myself, are at great risk of dying should this thing spread, and that is exactly what is likely should people go to bars and to work, in Wisconsin as we saw on TV just this morning. Take this virus seriously! You have to have a little imagination, but not too much, to see how badly this can go if we don't. In 1918, the worst was in September! People will die, and not just a few. It isn't Democrats raiding your freedoms, it is health experts trying to keep everyone — not just you — safe. Your freedoms will mean little if you are dead. There is a reason Jefferson put "life" in the Declaration of Independence first, and THEN "liberty" and the pursuit of happiness.