Dear Editor: No truer words could have been spoken than Thomas Spear's in "Wisconsin's race to the bottom drove us away." I was once proud to say “I am from Wisconsin.” Sadly that is no longer true. Narrow-minded, power-hungry politicians have decided that their jobs and the outside money that buys them are much more important than what is good and right for the people. It is truly a sad day for Wisconsin.
Robert Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.