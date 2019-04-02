Dear Editor: Again the Republicans have violated the constitution and lost. Again we the taxpayers are being put on the hook to pay to hire lawyers to defend the losers? Why do the Republicans continue to want to change the rules every time they lose? Gerrymandering has provided them with a false sense of superiority. I guess narcissistic followers of a narcissistic president suffer from tunnel vision. Why do the rest of us have to pay for their Don Quixote crusades?
Robert Wade
Madison
