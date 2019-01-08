Dear Editor:The Republicans are continuing to show that they are only interested in one party controlling everything regardless of the vote outcome. How they can so callously disregard the will of the people is reprehensible. I guess with a lying leader like Donald Trump they feel they have the authority to do whatever they want. So sad to watch them destroy our democracy. We MUST resist them with everything at our disposal.
Robert Wade
Madison
