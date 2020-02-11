Robert Wade: School choice siphons money from public schools

Dear Editor: School choice is siphoning money desperately needed by public schools. Public schools need the money the state Legislature has so cavalierly taken away. Regardless of what they say, the money going to schools is less than what it used to be and the districts must hold referendums to maintain any kind of quality education. So, the Republicans saying they are/have reduced your tax burden is a LIE. Also, I do not want my public tax dollars going to support private schools, especially religious private schools. Public education is just that.

Robert Wade

Madison

