Dear Editor: With all the continuous demeaning of the duly elected governor by the Republicans desperately trying to hold onto their power at the expense of the electorate they have proven the somewhat new adage of “You can put lipstick on a pig but a pig is still a pig."
Robert Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.