Dear Editor: The Republicans are nothing more than lying cheaters who rely on big-pocketed donors to steal our democracy. They care nothing about their constituents but only to retain their job and gain more power. To quote our infamous, current, so-called president, “So sad!”
Robert Wade
Madison
