Dear Editor: It is no longer a surprise that Republicans feel that they can do WHATEVER they want to retain power — especially since they have gerrymandered their existence and cannot lose. It is time for TRUE patriots to fight back with everything at our disposal. This includes shaming and ostracism. They do not deserve to walk among democratic, law-abiding citizens. Let’s make their existence as uncomfortable as possible until they learn how to act as responsible elected politicians who represent ALL, not just cheating Republicans. Start by calling each Republican and let them know what cheaters they are. Let’s fill those answering machines. Call home numbers if you can find them.
Robert Wade
Madison
