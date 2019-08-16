Dear Editor: In response to Jason Turner's column, "Don't let pot policy turn Wisconsin into an addiction-for-profit state."
Many thoughts here are just opinion. The government policy has not allowed extensive research into effects so many of his histrionics are not fully scientifically provable at this point. Also, the cost of policing would be shifted from having to deal with the illegal trafficking and petty use issues. I would much rather see tax money going to the government than lining the pockets of drug cartels.
Robert Wade
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.