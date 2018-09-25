Dear Editor: The ineffective WisDOT Car-Killed Deer (CKD) Program managed by the Department of Transportation, whose sole mission is to remove dead whitetail deer from the side of state highways, needs to be replaced. As their brochures state, “No other animals, wild or domesticated, are eligible to be removed from state highways through the CKD program.” As defined, “State highways include the interstates, U.S. highways, and state trunk highways in Wisconsin.”
The Republican leadership and Scott Walker shifted this program to the Department of Transportation using selected contractors to clean up only deer, no other animals. The 2015-17 state budget removed state financial assistance for carcass cleanup to cities, townships or counties to help keep our local roadways clear of dead animals.
Dead raccoons, turkeys, skunks, porcupines, birds and any other animals stay on our roads as tourists attractions for Wisconsin visitors. If our Republican legislators and governor can't work openly in a collaborative fashion with our local governments to keep our roads clear in the upcoming budget, let's move the dead animals to our local state office buildings or the state Capitol to transfer the cleanup from this lackluster state program local ground crews.
Robert Shear
Nekoosa
