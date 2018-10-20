Dear Editor: From what I've seen from Scott Walker from his first day as governor he has not earned my vote:
1) Redirected K-12 educational funding to other areas.
2) Attacked unions and state employees, which caused many to have a pay freeze or cut.
3) Borrowed money for his first two budgets and general sales tax increase to pay for road projects.
4) Finally gave K-12 a funding boost for one year, but it is still lower than 2003 budget with inflation adjustments included.
5) Refuses to visit prisons even when inmates and staff are in unsafe conditions that occurred under his watch or a facility fails.
6) Failure to manage the deer kill program for our roads statewide.
7) Has not identified a tax income source to fix our road conditions.
8) Foxconn's $3 billion in tax credits.
9) Tax credits for college, child care, apprenticeship programs, and a $100 child tax credit. Who will be paying taxes if Scott is giving the possible tax income sources away, the older middle-class empty-nester?
10) Nondisclosure of how he paid for his failed presidential run so quickly.
Please assess why you are voting, besides party loyalty.
Robert Shear
Nekoosa
