Dear Editor: Rep. Jimmy Anderson has summed up the exact reason why our politicians are doing what they plan on doing to the budget, because of who has written it. I believe as Anderson does, that as a human being, and having human rights, this is considered cruel and unusual punishment for the people of Wisconsin when it is decided by a few for the many. I have had four spinal surgeries and have been on these so-called opioids of death, and I would hope that they can see it in their hearts to let us have our freedom, to use alternative medicine in treating our chronic pain, or if they just want to continue to increase our prison population to put money in their pockets. Its time to stand up to the bullies in the Capitol.
Robert Shampo
Green Bay
