Dear Editor: First, 80,000. That's a lot of people — the capacity of Camp Randall stadium. That's 80,000 lives made healthier. That's 80,000 reasons to expand Medicaid.
Second, research at Harvard has shown that for every 500,000 people who receive Medicaid, 2,840 deaths are prevented each year. Do the calculation: If 80,000 Wisconsinites got Medicaid, that means Medicaid would prevent 454 deaths a year.
Third, since the ACA became law, Medicaid was rejected by 25 states. In a landmark study from Harvard, the authors looked at each of those states, including Wisconsin, and measured not only the unnecessary deaths from rejecting Medicaid (the death toll is incredible), but also the number of people unscreened for depression, diabetes, breast cancer and cervical cancer (the numbers are shocking). Medicaid would prevent those deaths and detect those diseases. Don't take my word for it; I urge all readers to go online and look at the research for yourself: "Opting out of Medicaid: The health and financial impacts" by Sam Dickman and David Himmelstein. Health Affairs Blog, Jan. 30, 2014.
Fourth, the $100 million available from the federal government does not belong to Robin Vos or Scott Fitzgerald. It belongs to the people of Wisconsin, who paid for it in federal taxes. People, be outraged! Demand you receive the medical benefit you paid for in taxes.
Finally, medical bills are the main cause of bankruptcy in the USA. Medicaid expansion would remove that worry for 80,000 Wisconsinites.
The above is a strong argument for Medicaid expansion. Gov. Evers and Lt. Gov. Barnes must take this argument all over the state of Wisconsin.
Robert Seward, retired UW physician
Forest Grove, Oregon
