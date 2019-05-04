Dear Editor: I suffer from chronic pain and was on fentanyl and morphine. I had no choice when they took it away. I have been fighting depression due to my pain. I started smoking pot and it is helping. I feared getting in trouble at first but at this point I don't care. I'd rather be dead than spend my life in pain and depressed.
Robert Rittmeyer
Poynette
