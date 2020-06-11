Robert Reid: Trump's false piety takes a page from Richard III

Dear Editor: President Trump stole a page from Richard III’s playbook when he emerged from his subterranean White House bunker to show the world what a tough guy he is and subsequently waddle over to St. John’s Episcopal Church for a photo op holding up a Bible.

Trump is too modest to reveal that, in addition to being an expert in every other field, he is also a Shakespearean scholar. He had probably committed Shakespeare’s Richard III to memory.

To hoodwink the citizens of London with false piety, Buckingham advises Richard to “Get a prayer book in your hand/And stand between two churchmen.” Of course holding up a bible is in no way false piety when the President of the United States is endeavoring to hoodwink people by holding up a Bible.

I, myself, am not particularly impressed with anyone who holds up a Bible for a cynical photo shoot. However, holding up a Bible does mean a great deal to other people who revel in any and every opportunity to hold up a Bible. President Trump displayed absolute non-self-serving courage in holding up that Bible in front of St. John’s.

Imagine what a cherry-on-top a couple of "churchmen" would have been. I'm sure Franklin Graham and Jerry Falwell Jr. would have answered the call. They seem to enthusiastically embrace false piety.