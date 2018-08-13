Dear Editor: A rumor’s going around that the original slogan of the Trump campaign was “If You're Gonna Be Stupid You Gotta Be Tough,” but it didn't fit on that goofy hat, so they went with "Make America Great Again."
That’s a shame, for the former is much more apt. It’s sad that a slogan would be determined by the number of words in it.
There’s talk of a new slogan for the 2020 campaign (assuming the president survives impeachment), but it too will have to be short and sweet. It wouldn’t have to be original: "Let's Make America Great Again" was first used in President Ronald Reagan's 1980 presidential campaign.
That Orwellian aphorism “Ignorance Is Strength” comes to mind, for it fits right in with the direction of Trump’s America. Instead of “Big Brother Is Watching You,” how about “Stable Genius Is Watching Over You”?
“America: Founded by WASPs for WASPs” is original and has a nice ring to it, but would, perhaps, prove problematical if too many potential Trump supporters would not realize that WASP stands for White Anglo Saxon Protestant rather than an insect.
Based on the eagerness of some Americans to accept President Trump’s habitual lying as truth, I think “Making Alternative-Reality Real, One Alternative Fact at a Time” might be effective, but it is a bit long.
It could be boiled down to “Alternative-Reality: It’s the Real Thing!” At least it could fit on a cap, and it’s got a bit of a “pop” to it.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells
