Robert Reid: The real definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome

Dear Editor: Now that our four-year national nightmare has been expunged from the Oval Office, it is important to correct a misconception regarding TDS, “Trump Derangement Syndrome.” It is a term which has been misapplied by the proponents of Trumpism to the opponents of Trumpism.
In fact, it’s past time to correctly identify those manifesting a discernible degree of derangement regarding Donald Trump.
The truly deranged are those who have unreservedly believed Trump’s lies, unabashedly encouraged him and unconditionally been loyal to him. For four years, they have nurtured his fascist behavior and enabled him to defile American democracy.
In return, Trump has given carte blanche to the most deranged Trumpists to be who and what they always have been and always will be.
The deranged mob of insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol are those most severely afflicted with TDS; however, those leaping to a slavering, Pavlovian-conditioned defense at the slightest criticism of their lodestar are stained with the same symptoms.
It would be disingenuous, nevertheless, not to admit there actually is a syndrome, rampant among those of us who have warned about Trump for the past four years. It is called “See-and-Acknowledge-Donald Trump-for-Who-and-What-He-Is Syndrome.”
I am grateful and proud to have been blessed with it.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.