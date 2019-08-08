Dear Editor: Testudinal Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has earned the aptronym “Moscow Mitch: for his all-out efforts to stifle any legislation aimed at preventing Russian meddling in the 2020 elections.
McConnell is more intent on perpetuating the reign of the oaf in the Oval Office than in protecting our democratic elections. The same is true of many of the struthious Republican members of Congress, who would rather keep their heads in the sand than face the reality of the well-documented Russian interference.
The sad thing is that so many conservatively oriented readers of this letter will get more worked up about the diction in it (testudinal, aptronym, struthious) than they will about: A) The Russians’ interference, B) Having an oaf in the Oval Office, C) McConnell’s and the Republican members’ of Congress, in essence, countenancing the Russians’ interference.
Time is running short for conservative American voters to learn the ABCs.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells
