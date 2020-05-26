Robert Reid: Can you live with your actions during this pandemic?

Dear Editor: Sixty years ago, I was as footloose, carefree, irresponsible, careless and self-centered as are those of a similar age today, who have flocked, unmasked, to drink themselves into delirium at their favorite newly opened watering holes. I, too, have felt, at the least, invulnerable if not immortal. I honestly believed I could survive anything short, perhaps, of a nuclear holocaust.
The difference between then and now, if it need be explained, is that my self-centered acts of feckless stupidity, then, did not, unquestionably, put my health, if not my life, along with the health and lives of others in existential peril.
To those purported “adults” who have fostered, enabled and enthusiastically promoted such behavior, there are, now, many others who fervently wish that you may reap what you have sown.
Can you blame them?
Nevertheless, what people wish for, hope for or pray for has proven, thus far, in regard to this pandemic, to be pretty much of a crapshoot. So, realistically, it seems there is little chance of the proverbial poetic justice, or any other kind of justice, prevailing. It is what it is; you are what you are.
Hopefully, you can live — or die — knowing that.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!