Robert Reid: Can you live with your actions during this pandemic?

Dear Editor: Sixty years ago, I was as footloose, carefree, irresponsible, careless and self-centered as are those of a similar age today, who have flocked, unmasked, to drink themselves into delirium at their favorite newly opened watering holes. I, too, have felt, at the least, invulnerable if not immortal. I honestly believed I could survive anything short, perhaps, of a nuclear holocaust.

The difference between then and now, if it need be explained, is that my self-centered acts of feckless stupidity, then, did not, unquestionably, put my health, if not my life, along with the health and lives of others in existential peril.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

To those purported “adults” who have fostered, enabled and enthusiastically promoted such behavior, there are, now, many others who fervently wish that you may reap what you have sown.

Can you blame them?

Nevertheless, what people wish for, hope for or pray for has proven, thus far, in regard to this pandemic, to be pretty much of a crapshoot. So, realistically, it seems there is little chance of the proverbial poetic justice, or any other kind of justice, prevailing. It is what it is; you are what you are.

Hopefully, you can live — or die — knowing that.

Robert Reid