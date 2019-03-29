Dear Editor: Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn was once former Gov. Scott Walker’s chief lawyer. You remember Walker, the sanctimonious politicaster who proudly sought to “divide and conquer” the people of Wisconsin in order to get elected.
Hagedorn is no slouch at dividing people himself. I think he’d be pleased to see Wisconsinites discriminate against gay and transgender people. In fact, he’s blogged and given speeches advocating as much.
He’s done this, he says, because he’s such a deeply religious person and quickly claims that anyone critical of his divisive ideology is attacking his religion.
That sounds like a strawman tactic to me, but what do I know? I’m just an old pensioner trying to scrape by in beautiful, bucolic Adams County.
Hagedorn presents himself as a really smart guy. He has said of himself: “I love thinking hard about things. I love the intellectual challenge.”
One thing Hagedorn seems to spend significant time “thinking hard about” is sex.
After encountering stories of people having sex with animals, he became concerned with a Supreme Court decision to repeal anti-sodomy statutes. This, he thought, could lead to the legalization of bestiality.
"What if the dog liked it and frequently initiated it?” he wondered in written musings. “Shouldn't the ACLU come to the rescue of the man for having sex in the privacy of his own home (or here, his own doghouse)?" he continued.
Now, you can’t deny that that exemplifies some seriously hard thinking — but not the kind we need on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
Robert Reid
Wisconsin Dells
