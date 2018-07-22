Dear Editor: Why is the internet sales tax being touted as a "windfall" for the state? These are taxes that Wisconsin consumers are paying that they haven't before. So when that money comes back to Wisconsin the net is zero. Except that now money formerly in the hands of consumers is now in the hands of the government. And the government is — guess what — claiming that giving the money back to taxpayers is "putting more money into people's pockets." Great re-election rhetoric if you believe it.
Robert Persons
Madison
