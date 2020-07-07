Robert Meyer: Investigate underlying cause of teacher-student demographic gap

Dear Editor: I just read "Report: Gap between student, teacher demographics widening across Wisconsin." This story is not complete without mentioning the fact that one half of all Wisconsin students of color read so low (the bottom half of the Below Basic level) that they stand almost no chance of going to college. So, in other words, one half of all future teachers of color aren’t going to become teachers. When does the Cap Times plan to investigate and report the underlying cause of this terrible problem?
Robert Meyer
Sun Prairie
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!