Robert Meyer: Investigate underlying cause of teacher-student demographic gap

Dear Editor: I just read "Report: Gap between student, teacher demographics widening across Wisconsin." This story is not complete without mentioning the fact that one half of all Wisconsin students of color read so low (the bottom half of the Below Basic level) that they stand almost no chance of going to college. So, in other words, one half of all future teachers of color aren’t going to become teachers. When does the Cap Times plan to investigate and report the underlying cause of this terrible problem?

Robert Meyer

Sun Prairie

