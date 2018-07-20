Dear Editor: Based on recent and past comments, it would appear that there isn't much Donald Trump finds good about America. Perhaps he should consider relocating to Russia. Maybe buy a nice little dacha next to his new BFF Vladimir? They could go shirtless horseback riding together.
Robert Manwell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.