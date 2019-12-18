Robert Kufalk: We need a president who will follow the Constitution

Dear Editor: I personally don't know Sen. Steve Nass, but am quite familiar with his politics. I wish he would stop acting like a kid who just lost his last friend on the playground.
This impeachment issue could have been done and over with in the first year of Trump's presidency. All they would have to do is follow the Constitution. It is that simple.
When the first allegations of wrongdoing surfaced concerning the Trump campaign, there should have been a bipartisan committee assembled to investigate the issues, assemble the findings and present them to the appropriate committee and come up with a resolution — censure, impeachment or nothing. Chances are if Trump was censured in the beginning, he might have conducted himself differently.
We need a president who will follow the rule of law, uphold our Constitution, maintain and enhance our relationship with our allies and work for all Americans.
Russia is not our ally. They don't believe in the same values of human decency and cannot be trusted. Anyone who feels differently should probably consider moving there. Maybe Trump will rent you a room in his hotel over there once he gets one built.
Robert Kufalk
Norwalk
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.