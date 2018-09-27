Dear Editor: I completely agree with former Rep. Marlin Schneider and would like to add his points.
The oath of office: "I, (name), do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; and that I will well and faithfully discharge the duties of the office on which I am about to enter. So help me God."
This oath is taken, after every election. Every newly elected or re-elected person receives the oath. Nowhere in this oath is there a pledge to the president, nor a political party.
The oath used to stand for something, a person's character. What does this say about the character of our elected officials and how they are conducting the business of our nation?
There are punitive measures that can be taken if this oath is violated. Unfortunately, the ones responsible for enforcement are also violating their oaths.
It is up to us this fall to hold these violators accountable and vote them out of office. This is how the founding fathers envisioned our nation to function.
Robert Kufalk
Norwalk
