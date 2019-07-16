Dear Editor: As a former farmer, another victim of the '80s, I can sympathize, to a point. Today, a lot of family farms are nothing like the family farms of the '80s. They have become mega farms. They have multiple employees with payrolls. What you are not hearing is the fact that Wisconsin, last year, received over $350 million in farm subsidies last year from the USDA. I totally understand the need for the subsidies, but at what cost?
All over the state of Wisconsin are these mega farms. They are allowed to operate with very little oversight after they receive their license. There is no recourse for when they are responsible for contaminating area water sources or for reducing property values of surrounding neighbors. Yes, they are subject to fines for environmental accidents, such as manure spills. If there are multiple mega farms in an area, there's the chance, due to the decreased property values, that a communities property tax base can take a hit. I feel that it is time for the laws to change to protect communities and individual property owners who get financially hurt by the mega farms. We need the farms, they are important, but we also need protection because some people have their whole lives invested in their property.
Robert Kufalk
Norwalk
