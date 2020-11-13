Robert Kufalk: Johnson's response to election is disturbing

Dear Editor: As an older Wisconsin voter, I find it disturbing that a duly elected senator, Ron Johnson, when asked on a hot mic if he had congratulated president elect Joe Biden, replied, before walking through a door, "what for?"
At this stage in the election, it is quite apparent, Biden will be the next president. As a Wisconsinite, I expect better of our elected officials. Sen. Johnson has abused his position previously in trying to dig up dirt on the Biden's from foreign sources. This should have been the job of the FBI, as there were hints of criminal wrong doing. Biden was not a member of the Senate at the time they were investigating. Nothing ever came out of all the time and money spent by Johnson.
Like other Republican members of the Senate, their time could have been used better legislating. This is just one more item to save in your memory bank, and if Sen. Johnson keeps the partisan games going, then he fully deserves to sent home, humiliated.
Robert Kufalk
Norwalk
