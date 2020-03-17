Robert Kufalk: Industries must take responsibility for water pollution

Dear Editor: A rebuttal to Sen. Robert Cowles.
This bill still doesn't fix the problem. What are pollution credits? How do credits become a waste byproduct? From what I gather from additional inquiry to the senator, this is just a shell game. I say this, because when I asked for more details, all I got was more words. Reading between the lines, it sounds like farmers could get paid to take waste byproducts from factories or other farms and apply the waste on their farms. I think. This is no solution.
I know industries don't like to spend money on cleanup; that is why our waterways are in the shape they're in. But the only true solution is to clean the discharges at the source. The technology is out there. Industries, including agriculture need to accept responsibility and address the issue at the source and stop passing it off to the taxpayers when we are tasked with dredging or containment after an incident happens.
As a taxpayer, I would just as soon spend the money on systems that would take care of the problem at the source. But only after industry takes fiscal responsibility first.
Robert Kufalk
Norwalk
