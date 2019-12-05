Dear Editor: It’s a little-known fact that many Wisconsin municipalities are still allowed to restrict competition on bidding for water infrastructure projects, wasting millions of dollars in hard-earned taxpayer money for no other reason than arcane rules cities and villages refuse to change.
While many may not realize it’s happening, many cities and villages in Wisconsin — Madison and Milwaukee for example — restrict water pipeline projects to a single material known as ductile iron. While these rules may have made sense 60 years ago when it was a cutting-edge material, these days technology has created other options that are cheaper and easier to install in many cases.
That’s why Assembly Bill 450 and Senate Bill 365 are so important. These bills do nothing but require local government to open up competition to all water piping materials that meet engineering requirements for their water projects.
This simple fix could reduce water infrastructure material costs by nearly 30%, according to a U.S. Conference of Mayors report.
As a former local official, I support these bills and the transparency and competition they will bring to these types of projects. I hope the state Senate and Assembly will begin debating these common-sense bills immediately.
Robert Kolb
Dousman
